Mumbai News: SGNP’s Van Rani Toy Train To Resume From Saturday After Technical Snag Days After Inauguration

Van Rani toy train at SGNP set to restart after repairs following technical issues soon after relaunch | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: The Van Rani (mini train), a tourist attraction in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), which went unoperational due to engine failure from March 23, within a week of its inauguration, will resume its services from Saturday morning.

SGNP Director Anita Patil said, "The repair works are in process and the train will begin its full services from 7–8 am on Saturday. We are having a meeting to ensure such technical snags do not repeat."

Toy train to resume after technical repairs

The iconic Van Rani toy train service inside the SGNP runs through the Krishnagiri Upvan area, covering about 5.5 sq km, where visitors can observe animals in a mini zoo while experiencing the park’s biodiversity.

The service was flagged off on March 14 by Union Minister and Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal. The toy train had resumed after a gap of five years as the operations were halted in 2021 after the tracks were damaged during Cyclone Tauktae.

Project details and recent disruption

Authorities subsequently undertook restoration work to revive the service. The project was awarded to RITES Ltd (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) at a total cost of Rs 45 crore. However, within a week of its inauguration, the toy train came to a halt.

Features and operational schedule

The new toy train is battery-operated, and visitors are afforded a view of the park through vista-dome coaches. Around 70 to 80 people travel in the three coaches of the toy train, and the services will help boost SGNP’s revenue generation.

When the toy train is operational, it operates in the morning every 30 minutes from 9 am to 12 pm. In the afternoon, it follows the same frequency from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Maintenance work and upgrades underway

In a press statement, the SGNP on Friday said, "On March 23, during the regular mini train safari in the evening, the train track witnessed technical difficulties and RITES Ltd was immediately informed. M/s Khodal Corporation, Ahmedabad, is responsible for the maintenance and technical aspects of the track and train. As the engine capacity of the mini train is insufficient, work is in progress to install two additional power motors, which will help increase the train's carrying capacity and efficiency. The entire track has been technically inspected and necessary corrections and alignments have been made so that the train speed remains smooth. Mechanical parts are being inspected and necessary parts are being repaired/replaced. The company has also been advised to enable a separate mechanism for regular maintenance and inspection."

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Services to resume at full capacity

"The works are being carried out at a rapid pace and the remaining work will be completed by March 28, and the mini train will resume its normal operation to serve tourists at full capacity," the official statement said.

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