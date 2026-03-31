Mumbai News: Sewree Court Grants Bail To 8 Accused In Siddhivinayak Temple Donation Theft Case

Sewree court grants bail to eight accused in Siddhivinayak temple donation box theft case | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 31: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court at Sewree has granted bail to eight accused arrested by the Dadar police in connection with the alleged siphoning of Rs 10,000 from the donation box of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. The accused were arrested between March 21 and March 24 after the incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras.

Defence argues for release

Advocate Pravin Bhoj appeared on behalf of the accused and argued for their release, stating that the entire alleged stolen amount had already been recovered and that continued detention would serve no purpose.

Prosecution details and charges

According to the prosecution, the case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to theft by a clerk or servant.

The police claimed that the accused were allegedly involved in siphoning off money from the temple’s donation box, following which they were apprehended and placed in custody.

Court observations on custody and evidence

The court, while hearing the bail applications, noted that the accused had been in custody since March 21, 22, and 24 respectively, and that the stolen amount had already been recovered at their instance. It was also observed that none of the accused had prior criminal antecedents.

Bail granted despite prosecution’s objections

Rejecting the prosecution’s opposition based solely on the seriousness of the offence and the ongoing investigation, the court held that the facts of the case did not warrant further custodial detention.

The judge observed that, as per settled criminal jurisprudence, an accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt, and that bail is the rule while jail is an exception.

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The court further noted that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused behind bars, especially when the primary evidence in the case, including CCTV footage, was already in the custody of the investigating agency.

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