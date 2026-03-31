Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Civil Court Allows Independent Corporator Bharat Bhoir To Resume Official Duties |

Navi Mumbai: The Belapur Civil Court has quashed its March 25, 2026 interim order restraining independent corporator Bharat Krishna Bhoir from performing official duties, allowing him to resume all policy and administrative functions.

The relief came after the court heard Bhoir’s plea challenging the order issued in an election petition filed by Savita Devidas Lagade, who had alleged that Bhoir was disqualified for having a third child born after the September 12, 2001 cut-off date.

Bhoir, a newly elected corporator from Ward No. 14-D, had been barred from taking decisions following the interim stay. During the hearing, his counsel submitted documentary evidence stating that Bhoir’s third child, Ankit, was born on May 10, 2001—prior to the prescribed cut-off date.

The defence also argued that the documents presented by the petitioner belonged to another person named Bhairav Krishna Bhoirale and were unrelated to Bhoir. It further pointed out discrepancies in the signatures on the documents, noting that Bhoir signs in English while the submitted papers bore Marathi signatures, raising doubts about their authenticity.

Bhoir also cited a similar complaint filed in 2018, which had been dismissed by the District Collector, Divisional Commissioner, and the High Court.

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Senior Civil Judge K.N. Phatangare, after examining submissions from both sides and reviewing evidence including municipal birth records and a school leaving certificate, ruled that the interim order lacked merit and set it aside.

Reacting to the verdict, Bhoir alleged that the petition was politically motivated and based on false information, stating that preventing a democratically elected representative from functioning was unjust.

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