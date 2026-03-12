Mumbai News: Sessions Court Directs Psychiatric Assessment For Bandra Man Facing Alleged Grandmother Murder Charges

Pune: Charity Commissioner Orders Status Quo In Jain Boarding House Land Dispute; Relief For MP Mohol? | Representative Image

A sessions court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of a man from Bandra currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison, who is facing trial for allegedly killing his grandmother. The order came after the defence claimed that Christopher Periera is suffering from a mental disorder and is not in a condition to properly defend himself in court.

Accused’s Background and Alleged Crime

According to the prosecution, Periera had recently returned home after being discharged from a drug rehabilitation centre. He was brought back by his family to their residence in Cosma Colony, Bandra (West). In October 2021, while he was alone with his grandmother at home, he allegedly killed her by beheading her. The prosecution stated that after the incident, Periera remained seated beside the body throughout the night. The gruesome scene was discovered the following morning, after which he was arrested and a murder case was registered at the Bandra police station.

Defence Seeks Mental Health Assessment

Periera’s lawyer filed an application requesting the court to refer him to a medical board or the head of the department of psychiatry for examination. The defence argued that once the question of unsoundness of mind is raised, the court must first determine whether the accused is mentally capable of standing trial and conducting his defence.

Court Approves Hospital Evaluation

The court also considered a medical report submitted by jail authorities. Observing that the accused’s behaviour in prison appeared abnormal, the court directed that he be shifted to Sir JJ Hospital. The hospital has been instructed to admit Periera, conduct a detailed psychiatric evaluation through a competent medical board, and submit its report to the court.

