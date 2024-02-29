Mumbai News: Senior Journalist Satish Nandgaonkar Passes Away At 53 |

Mumbai: Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to news reports. He was aged 53, survived by his wife Anjali, and son Ahan. His funeral is set to take place today at 11 am at the Balkum crematorium in Thane.

Nandgaonkar's Career Graph

Nandgaonkar had an illustrious career spanning over two decades. He served as the Chief of Bureau of The Hindu, Mumbai, from January 2015 to the end of 2016. Throughout his career, he contributed to various publications including Mumbai Mirror, The Telegraph, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Independent. He also worked briefly as a stringer with the Associated Press and the horizontal portal, Indya.com.

His Contribution To Activism

Apart from his journalistic endeavours, Nandgaonkar was actively involved in film society activism. He played a significant role in Mumbai's oldest surviving film society and film festival, the Third Eye Asian Film Festival. Additionally, he co-founded the Media Foundation of India, which organised three national-level photo competitions for Indian photojournalists.

Professional Contributions Beyond Journalism

Nandgaonkar's responsibilities extended beyond journalism. In addition to covering the Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, he also reported on real estate and aviation. His expertise spanned a wide range of beats, including crime, law, education, politics, civic issues, cinema and music.

Friends and colleagues fondly remember Nandgaonkar as a mild-mannered and calm individual, said a report, reflecting on his professionalism and dedication to his craft.