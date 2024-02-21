Eminent Jurist & Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman Passes Away At 95 |

Mumbai: Fali S Nariman, a towering figure in the legal fraternity, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 95. Renowned for his expertise in constitutional law, Nariman left an indelible mark by arguing pivotal cases, including the historic NJAC verdict, the SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system) and TMA Pai case (on scope of minority rights under Article 30).

Advocate for Civil Liberties

Known for his unwavering advocacy of civil liberties, Nariman's dissenting opinions often influenced judicial discourse. He resigned as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1975 to protest against the imposition of emergency by the Indira Gandhi government.

Critical Voice on Judicial Developments

Nariman's critical stance on judicial decisions, exemplified by his dissenting views on the Article 370 case, stressed his commitment to upholding constitutional principles. His opinions carried significant weight in legal circles, shaping discussions on key legal matters.

Literary Contributions and Influence

Beyond his courtroom prowess, Nariman's literary contributions enriched legal literature. His autobiography 'Before Memory Fades' serves as an inspiration to law students and young lawyers, offering insights into his illustrious career. Additionally, his works like 'The State of Nation' and 'God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court' further cement his legacy in the legal arena.

Family Legacy

Nariman's son, Rohinton Nariman, followed in his father's footsteps, achieving eminence as a senior advocate and later as a judge of the Supreme Court. The Nariman family's enduring legacy continues to inspire generations of legal professionals, leaving an indelible imprint on India's legal landscape.