Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Car Rams Them During Morning Walk Near Lalbaug |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident early in the morning, a senior citizen lost his life after being struck by an out-of-control Swift Dzire near Lalbaug. The victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, following which the driver responsible for the accident was apprehended by the authorities.

The incident was reported by Vitthal Kadam, aged 66, who recounted to the Kalachowki police that he, along with his companion Pandurang Matare, had been consistently taking their morning walks at the Shahid Bhagat Singh Maidan in Kalachowki. However, due to a government event scheduled at the maidan from the 24th to the 26th of February, they had to alter their route to the adjoining roads for their daily walks.

On the fateful morning of the accident, around 5 a.m., Kadam and Matare were walking along Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road towards Parel when a swiftly moving vehicle, driving from Parel in the direction of Byculla, crashed into them. The impact was severe, leaving both pedestrians injured. Kadam, after regaining consciousness, discovered Matare lying unconscious a short distance away, while the car that hit them had also collided with an Ertiga and another vehicle.

Bystanders quickly alerted the police, leading to the rapid response of the Kalachowki police unit, who ensured Matare was rushed to KEM Hospital. Despite the medical team's efforts, Matare's injuries proved fatal, and he passed away later that day.

A police officer said that Matrae had suffered a deep injury on his head in this accident.

Accused Driver Arrested

The driver, identified as Santosh Kashinath Shedkar, was subsequently arrested. Shedkar, a local resident who had just returned from a long trip, confessed to losing control of his vehicle due to fatigue, resulting in the fatal accident. He appeared before the court and has been placed in judicial custody. Shedkar, who runs a business making nameplates, admitted to dozing off and veering off course, leading to this tragic event.