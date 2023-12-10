Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Held For Duping Flat Buyer Of ₹11 Lakh

Representative image

Mumbai: A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a flat buyer, who is also a senior citizen, of ₹11 lakh, said the Goregaon police. The accused was identified as Shrikant Sawant. According to the 62-year-old complainant, the fraud took place in 2022 when he was looking to buy a flat and had contacted an agent in the same regard.

Through the agent, the aggrieved met Sawant who allegedly said that he wanted to sell his flat for ₹55 lakh. As per the deal, a token of ₹11 lakh was paid to the accused after which a memorandum of understanding was signed between both the parties. Sawant said that he would hand over the flat within 15 days after receiving full payment. In the meantime, the complainant came to know that the flat had been rented out.

Despite several attempts, neither the aggrieved nor the agent could reach the accused. They managed to connect with Sawant's son who said that his father had quoted very less price for the flat hence he doesn't wish to sell it. He added that still if they wish to proceed with the deal then they would have to pay ₹80 lakh. Repeated requests to return token money fell on deaf ears of the accused, said the complaint.