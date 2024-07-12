 Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹50 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹50 Lakh

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹50 Lakh

A case has been registered by the police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹50 Lakh |

A 63-year-old man has fallen prey to scammers and has lost Rs50.70 lakh in a courier scam. He was induced by fake cyber cops to transfer money from his bank account to other beneficiary accounts for verification purposes.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Thane, received a call from an unknown caller introducing himself as an employee of a courier company on July 3, 2024. He was told that his parcel contained unauthorised items and it had been returned to the courier company. The caller said that he is transferring the call to Mumbai Cyber Crime. Thereafter, a person posing as a cyber crime inspector from Mumbai spoke with the complainant over a video call.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud
article-image

The scammer then took information from the complainant of his bank accounts and after receiving the information, the complainant was told that the money in his bank account should be transferred to the RBI’s safety locker and after a few days until the verification was done, he would get his money credited in his bank account.

The complainant transferred the money in three online transactions. Later, when the complainant did not receive his money, he tried contacting the scammers. After repeated attempts when he could not get in touch with them, he realised he had been duped and approached the police to get an offence registered.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: Executive Duped Of ₹ 15 Lakh In Fake Virtual Currency Scam
article-image

A case has been registered by the police under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹50 Lakh

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹50 Lakh

Mumbai: Luxury Home Sales Surges, ₹10 Crore And More Properties See 8% Rise

Mumbai: Luxury Home Sales Surges, ₹10 Crore And More Properties See 8% Rise

Mumbai: Fake FedEx Courier Racket Busted, 3 Arrested For Duping Victim Of ₹65.10 Lakh

Mumbai: Fake FedEx Courier Racket Busted, 3 Arrested For Duping Victim Of ₹65.10 Lakh

Mumbai: Mazgaon's Rosary Church, Built By Fishermen, Seeks Photographs To Revisit Its 230-Year-Old...

Mumbai: Mazgaon's Rosary Church, Built By Fishermen, Seeks Photographs To Revisit Its 230-Year-Old...

Bombay HC Directs Immigration Bureau To Issue Exit Permit To Chinese National Acquitted In Smuggling...

Bombay HC Directs Immigration Bureau To Issue Exit Permit To Chinese National Acquitted In Smuggling...