Mumbai News: Seema Haider Threat Case Transferred To NIA

Seema Haider with husband Sachin Meena | Twitter

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has transferred the Seema Haider threat case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Confirming the transfer, a senior official said that the crime branch, during the probe, traced the call received by the city traffic police helpline to an IP address belonging to an Oman data service provider. Despite reaching out to the Omani Telecommunication company, they did not receive a response regarding the identity of the suspect who issued 10 threat messages in Urdu.

According to the Mumbai police, the traffic police control room received a WhatsApp message on their helpline number 8454999999 in July. The message originated from an unknown number, beginning with the country code +1(92). The suspect conveyed a series of 10 threats, stating, “If Seema Haider does not return, then India will be destroyed. Prepare yourself for the return of a terrorist attack similar to 26/11”.

Messages also aimed at Modi, Yogi Adityanath

A few messages were also aimed at the Narendra Modi government and Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh. They indicated that cartridges and AK-47s had been placed in certain locations.

A senior crime branch official heading the investigation said on condition of anonymity that there might be ulterior motives behind these messages, prompting the need for a thorough inquiry. The evidence strongly indicated that the suspect is likely situated in Oman. The official said that the suspect appeared to be deliberately using a network to dispatch the threat, while being aware of jurisdictional limitations and potential consequences.

Functioning as the primary agency for matters of this nature, the NIA possesses the authority to conduct probes within and outside the country’s borders, aligning with international agreements and the legal statutes of the involved nations, the official said.

Seema Haider had entered India illegally

Seema Haider, 27, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan and was settled in Karachi after her marriage in 2014, was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal. She came with her four children to meet Sachin, who she fell in love with after meeting on the online gaming platform PUBG.

In May, she obtained a tourist visa and flew from Karachi to Dubai and then to Kathmandu before taking a bus to Khunwa border in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar. She travelled to Lucknow, Agra and then reached Greater Noida. Sachin was later arrested for sheltering illegal immigrants. After being released on bail, Sachin and Haider reached his parents’ house in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area to live together along with her children. They claim to have married each other in Nepal.

However, Seema’s status continues to be under scrutiny by law enforcement agencies due to suspicions of her potentially being a Pakistani agent.