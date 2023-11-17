 Mumbai News: Scolded Over Online Gaming Addiction,16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Scolded Over Online Gaming Addiction,16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self

Mumbai News: Scolded Over Online Gaming Addiction,16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self

An accidental death report has been filed, said the police, adding that the statements of the family members have been also recorded.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 16-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday after his father scolded him for continuously playing games on mobile phone. According to the Malvani police, the Class 11 student had previously threatened to harm himself if he was stopped from playing games.

Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhaw said, “The boy was addicted to playing online games on mobile phones. On Thursday night, his father scolded him and snatched his phone. On Friday morning at around 8am, the family found his body hanging from a dupatta tied to a tin hook in the kitchen.”

The father cut dupatta and rushed the teen to a private hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead. His body was then sent to Bhagwat Hospital in Borivali for post-mortem and later handed over to his family.

An accidental death report has been filed, said the police, adding that the statements of the family members have been also recorded.

Read Also
Mahesh Babu And Venkatesh Daggubati Indulging In A Game Of Poker, Causes Stir Online
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Scolded Over Online Gaming Addiction,16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self

Mumbai News: Scolded Over Online Gaming Addiction,16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self

Mumbai News: 15 Rescued After Fire At Grant Road Highrise

Mumbai News: 15 Rescued After Fire At Grant Road Highrise

Mumbai News: 79 Fire Incidents Reported In City Due To Firecrackers This Diwali

Mumbai News: 79 Fire Incidents Reported In City Due To Firecrackers This Diwali

Western Railways To Run 2 Pairs Of Super Fast Trains Between Mumbai & Ahmedabad Ahead Of World Cup...

Western Railways To Run 2 Pairs Of Super Fast Trains Between Mumbai & Ahmedabad Ahead Of World Cup...

Mumbai: Court Ends 9-Year Property Dispute; Exposes Sons’ Attempted Fraud

Mumbai: Court Ends 9-Year Property Dispute; Exposes Sons’ Attempted Fraud