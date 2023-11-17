Mumbai News: Scolded Over Online Gaming Addiction,16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self

Representative Image

A 16-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday after his father scolded him for continuously playing games on mobile phone. According to the Malvani police, the Class 11 student had previously threatened to harm himself if he was stopped from playing games.

Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhaw said, “The boy was addicted to playing online games on mobile phones. On Thursday night, his father scolded him and snatched his phone. On Friday morning at around 8am, the family found his body hanging from a dupatta tied to a tin hook in the kitchen.”

The father cut dupatta and rushed the teen to a private hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead. His body was then sent to Bhagwat Hospital in Borivali for post-mortem and later handed over to his family.

An accidental death report has been filed, said the police, adding that the statements of the family members have been also recorded.

