 Mumbai News: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Welcomes 3 Asiatic Lion Cubs, Marks Major Conservation Milestone
Mumbai News: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Welcomes 3 Asiatic Lion Cubs, Marks Major Conservation Milestone

Sanjay Gandhi National Park recorded the birth of three pure-bred Asiatic lion cubs on January 11, a significant boost to its conservation efforts. Born to lions brought from Gujarat under a CZA programme, the development makes SGNP the only park in Maharashtra to breed lions in captivity.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Three pure-bred Asiatic lion cubs are born at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, strengthening the park’s conservation and breeding programme | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 13: After a year, a new addition was seen at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as three new lion cubs were born at the park, marking a landmark achievement in the conservation and breeding programme.

Cubs born under exchange programme

The three cubs were born on January 11 (Sunday) to lion Manas (male) and lioness Bharati, who were brought from the Sakkarbaug Zoo, Junagadh, Gujarat, as part of the exchange programme under the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

Second instance of Asiatic lion birth

It is for the second time that a pure-bred Asiatic lion has been born in the zoo. Last year, on January 16, after a gap of 14 years, one lion cub was born in the national park to lion Manas and lioness Manasi, also brought from the Sakkarbaug Zoo.

“Many years ago, the national park housed circus lions of mixed breeds—African and Asian—whose population eventually ended,” said Patil. “This is the first time that there are eight lions in the park of all pure Asiatic breed, of Indian origin,” he added.

Park officials hail milestone

Speaking on the occasion, Anita Patil, IFS, Director, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said, “The birth of these lion cubs is a proud and encouraging moment for Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It reflects our continued commitment to scientific animal management, conservation breeding, and providing the highest standards of animal care. Such milestones strengthen our efforts to conserve endangered species while fostering awareness among citizens.”

Since these are captive-born, the animals will remain in cages. “When they are mature and stable, these cubs will be introduced in the lion safari, open for everyone to witness this miracle,” explained Patil.

Unique conservation status

Currently, the national park houses 13 tigers and eight lion cubs, with the addition of the three cubs.

Bombay HC Flags Hardship In Relocating SGNP Encroachers To Palghar, Seeks Practical Rehabilitation...
SGNP is unique in being the only national park in India where citizens can observe and learn about all three of India’s big cats—tigers, lions and leopards—within close proximity to a metropolitan city.

“This remarkable moment makes Sanjay Gandhi National Park the only park in Maharashtra to have bred lions in captivity. This is a sign of a healthy environment,” said Kiran Patil, Deputy Director (South), SGNP.

