Mumbai News: Sahar Police Arrest 2 For Obtaining UK Visa Through Fake Degrees

Two people have been arrested by the Sahar police for obtaining migrate visa through fake degree by paying lakhs of rupees. Police have arrested a woman and a male passenger. Both of them were traveling separately.

According to the Sahar police, two people have been arrested for obtaining migrated visas on the basis of fake documents. Gauriben Brijesh Kumar Patel and Krishnakumar Kalpesh Kumar Patel were going to the UK and both of them had permanent visas.

When the officials asked them, it was found that both of them had obtained visas on the basis of fake certificates.

Money to be paid to agent after reaching UK

A police officer told that after getting a B.Tech degree for Rs 27 lakh, she was taking her family along with her to the UK with a dependent visa. While the male accused was going to UK alone after obtaining migrate visa.The male passenger had obtained a B.Com certificate for Rs 15 lakh. This money was to be paid to the agent after reaching the UK.

During the interrogation, it was found that both of them got the degree and visa done from the same agent living in Anand, Gujarat. The agent has been identified as Raunak Joshi.

An officer of Sahar police said that as per the deal, both of them were to give the money to the agent after reaching UK, but before that the police arrested them.

