Mumbai News: RPI (Athawale Faction) Member Among 3 Killed As Car Nose-Dives Into Moving Goods Train Near Karjat |

Mumbai: Three people lost their lives and two were injured when a car plunged from a bridge onto a moving goods train between Karjat and Panvel at 4 am on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mangesh Jadhav (46) from Dhobi Ghat, Mumbai, Nitin Jadhav (48) from Thane, and Dharmanand Gaikwad (41) from Raigad, a member of the Republican Party of India (RPI).

The car was heading for Neral on the Mumbai-Panvel Road when it crashed through an iron bridge and fell onto the moving goods train, according to police. Some wagons of the goods train, which was going from Panvel to Karjat in Raigad district, got detached because of the incident.

Railway Master Kalpesh Deshpande promptly alerted the Karjat Railway Police Force which arrived at the scene and rushed the five to the district hospital.

3 People Among 5 Car Occupants Announced Dead On Arrival At Hospital

Doctors at the district hospital declared Mangesh Jadhav, Nitin Jadhav and Dharmanand Gaikwad dead on arrival. The two who were injured — Santosh Jadhav (32) and Jayawant Hebale (40) of Neral — were shifted to MGM Private Hospital in Panvel.

The Karjat police have filed an accidental death report and Sambhai Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of Karjat Railway Police Station, said an investigation is underway. The Panvel-Karjat section of the Central Railway was closed from 4 am to 7.30 am following the accident, while the Hubballi-Dadar Express was rerouted via the Karjat-Kalyan route. Union Minister Ramdas Athavale attended the last rites of Dharmanand Gaikwad.

