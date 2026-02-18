Mumbai News: RPI Activist Tries Self-Immolation Outside BMC M-East Ward Office In Govandi Over Civic Apathy, Police Intervene In Time

Police and civic security personnel intervene as a political activist attempts self-immolation outside a BMC ward office in Govandi | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 17: A local activist of the Republican Party of India (Anandraj Ambedkar faction), identified as Vishal More, attempted self-immolation outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) M-East ward office in Govandi on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:50 PM, fuelled by alleged negligence and lack of response from civic officials regarding local grievances.

More arrived at the ward office and poured kerosene on himself, intending to set himself on fire. However, alert personnel from the Deonar police and BMC security guards intervened immediately, preventing him from taking the extreme step.

He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for a medical check-up. Police officials confirmed that More sustained no injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Allegations of administrative apathy

According to sources, More had been engaged in long-standing correspondence with the M-East ward office regarding several local issues, specifically involving a private school in the Govandi area.

Despite multiple letters and follow-ups over the past few years, the activist claimed that the administration failed to take any action or even acknowledge the complaints.

Frustrated by the official apathy, More had previously issued a formal warning via a letter to the authorities, stating he would resort to self-immolation if the issues remained unaddressed.

Police action initiated

The Deonar police have taken More into custody and registered a report regarding the incident.

