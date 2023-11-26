Mumbai News: Residents To Join 'Community Walk' To Promote Pedestrian-Friendly Spaces In City On Nov 26

In an effort to promote pedestrian-friendly spaces and address civic challenges hindering quality pathways, the Walking Project invites residents to join the Community Walk on Sunday, November 26, at 4 PM. The 1.94 km journey will commence at Kemps Corner Intersection, leading to discussions at Nepean Greens park and concluding at the park.

Participants are encouraged to engage in a dialogue about pedestrian infrastructure, optimal walking environments, and explore various Walking Project Initiatives. The event aims to contribute to the development of a more walkable Mumbai. Interested individuals can register for the walk at www.walkingproject.org/activities.

As a precursor to the Community Walk, Nepean Greens will host a variety of activities throughout the day. Starting at 6:30 AM, an hour-long Walking Yoga session with Desiree Punwani will be open to all. The day continues with a Pop-up Library hosted by Editions JOJO from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, providing a literary escape for the community.

The highlight of the day is the Nepean Street Walk with the Walking Project from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Registration is required for this unique exploration of Nepean Sea Road, aiming to uncover the nuances of the neighborhood's pedestrian landscape.

Nepean Greens, located beside Nepean Nippon Sea Road, Mumbai, will be the focal point for these activities. Residents are encouraged to partake in the events, fostering a sense of community and promoting healthy, active living.