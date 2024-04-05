Mumbai News: Residents Of MAHDA Colony In Vikhroli Complain Of Receiving Contaminated Water, BMC Denies Allegations

File Photo

Several housing societies in the MHADA colony at Vikhroli have reported receiving contaminated water for the last few days. After several such complaints, the BMC has undertaken work to detect any possible leakage in the pipeline with advanced crawler cameras.

Residents of Kannamwar Nagar Face Water Contamination Issues

The residents of Kannamwar Nagar said they have been receiving contaminated water due to the bursting of water and sewerage lines. “As the buildings are in MHADA layout and haven’t been transferred to the BMC, we are forced to turn to both agencies if problems arise. We are boiling and drinking water to avoid any health risks,” said Rahul Kamble, a local resident. Another resident Veena Desai said they have been using bottled water for the past few days.

“We have informed MHADA officials about the matter and have also undertaken several steps to resolve the issue,” said a civic official. The BMC is using advanced crawler cameras that travel up to 200mt and can reach inaccessible spots, he said. “It will also help to get data like the size and width of the pipeline. Apart from this, the samples of contaminated water are collected and sent for testing,” he added.

BMC Conducts Survey In Kannamwar Nagar Amid Water Contamination Concerns

Officials said they have also carried out a survey of 500 houses covering a population of around 2,658 in Kannamwar Nagar. “Out of them, only two to three residents complained about vomiting owing to water. They have been provided medical treatment,” said a civic official. The BMC refuted the information and claimed that they did not find any rise in waterborne infections in the civic and private hospitals in nearby areas.