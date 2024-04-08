Mumbai News: Residents Emphasise Voting's Impact At 'Making Mumbai' Youth Convention

FPJ

As the general elections draw closer, young participants of a youth convention called “Making Mumbai” emphasised the critical role of voting in shaping their future.

Over 250 youngsters from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) gathered at the Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi for an event organised by Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) as part of its annual Complex City initiative. YUVA, a nonprofit organization, assists marginalised groups in accessing their rights.

Event Focused On Empowering Youth Voices

The event focused on themes of youth participation in governance, climate justice, and youth identities, exploring the youth's role in addressing related issues.

The program commenced with a panel discussion featuring three youth leaders – Dilshad, Mary, and Shashank – each sharing their journeys and views on the three main themes.

Rohit Gupta, a resident of Ambujwadi and first-time voter, highlighted the impact of events like these on his perspective regarding governance issues. “Through this event, I gained insight into approaching governance issues more effectively,” he stated.

Youth Empowerment Through Civic Engagement

As a first-time voter, he expressed specific demands for his community, including sanitation services, schools, health centers, and playgrounds for children. Gupta stressed upon the importance of voting, believing that young people have the potential to influence governmental functioning if they elect the right candidates.

“Discussing local issues with our leaders is an effective way to address our problems. We are a young country, and voting is crucial as it determines our future,” he said.

ComplexCity's Vision For Inclusive Governance

Organisers aimed to bring together young people from MMR to co-create strategies for an inclusive future, focusing on their participation in governance systems.

Doel Jaikishen, senior manager of partnerships and communications at YUVA, said, “Contrary to popular opinion, young people, particularly from marginalised communities, are deeply committed to building a better future for inclusive growth.

He added, “We initiated ComplexCity to provide a platform for youth from diverse backgrounds to engage with one another.”