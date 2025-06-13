Mumbai News: Residents Demand Closure Of Kanjurmarg Landfill In 3 Months, BMC Plans Supreme Court Appeal

File Photo

The residents of Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Bhandup met with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding the closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground within three months, as per the Bombay High Court’s (HC) directive. The delegation submitted a petition signed by over 13,000 individuals, including concerned citizens, medical professionals and civic activists.

Sanjay Yeole, president of "Vikhrolikar Vikas Manch", voiced strong concerns about the ongoing dumping at the Kanjurmarg landfill, stating, "Nearly 90% of Mumbai’s waste is being dumped at the Kanjurmarg site. We conveyed to the BMC Commissioner how this is severely impacting the health of residents from Vikhroli to Nahur." He emphasised that the area is facing escalating health hazards, unbearable stench, and a declining quality of life due to the landfill's operations. Despite repeated appeals, Yeole claimed that the BMC administration remains indifferent. “From the response we received, it is clear they are not inclined to shift the landfill — not in three months, not even in three years,” he remarked.

Sunil Raut, MLA from Vikhroli, has written to Gagrani, urging him to ensure strict compliance with the HC's order mandating the closure of the Kanjurmarg landfill within three months. In his letter, Raut emphasised the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of residents living near the landfill, which continues to impact large parts of Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur, and Kanjurmarg. However, a senior civic official indicated that the closure may not happen soon, citing challenges in identifying alternative dumping grounds. "We have tried to find alternate land several times before, but failed. Closing the landfill is not an easy matter, as sudden closure would trigger a city-wide waste management crisis," the official said. He also revealed that the BMC has initiated the process of filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, seeking relief from the HC's timeline. However, Gagrani was unavailable for comment.

Mumbai generates 7,000 metric tons (MT) of solid waste daily, with about 90% sent to the Kanjurmarg facility for scientific treatment and the rest to Deonar landfill. On May 2, the Bombay HC declared 120 hectares of the 141-hectare landfill as protected forest under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.