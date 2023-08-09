Mumbai News: Renowned Marathi Writer Hari Narke Passes Away At 70 Due To Heart Attack |

Mumbai: Senior writer, thinker and vice president of the Samata Parishad Prof. Hari Narke passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last at the age of 70 at the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal will reach the Asian Heart Hospital soon.

Narke's Role In Literature

Hari Narke has played a significant role in better highlighting the ideas and work of Phule and Ambedkar and in bringing about speedy decisions at the government level. With the death of Hari Narke, society has lost a progressive movement.

Maharashtra Government updated and published a 1000-page book Samagra Mahatma Phule, edited by Hari Narke. The State Government also published 26 volumes of Dr Ambedkar's Samagra Vangmaya, six volumes of which were edited by Hari Narke.

Narke's Career Background

He was Adhyasana Professor of the Mahatma Phule Adhyasana in Pune University and also the Vice President of the Bhandarkar Oriental Institute. He was also a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes. Among his many works, two books by Prof. Hari Narke are famous - Mahatma Phule Yanchi Badnami: Ek Satyashodan and Mahatma Phule - Shodhachya Navya Vaata.

