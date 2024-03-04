Mumbai News: Registration For BMC Swimming Pools In Andheri Opens

FPJ

The BMC has announced the launch of online registration for access to swimming pool facilities in Andheri (East), Worli and Vikhroli. Starting Wednesday 11am, individuals keen on availing these amenities can secure their spots through online registration.

The initiative, aimed at promoting recreation and fitness among Mumbaiites, falls under the purview of BMC jurisdiction. Spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide, the registration process encompasses swimming pools situated at JB Nagar Metro Station, Kandivali, Andheri (East), Worli Hill Reservoir Complex, Worli, and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Udyan, Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli.

Annual membership fees are Rs8,836 for the general public. Special concessional rates are available for various categories including school students, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, BMC employees, retired BMC employees, and municipal councillors, with an annual fee of Rs 4,586.

Swimming sessions for men will be conducted from 6am to 11am and from 6pm to 10pm. Dedicated slots are reserved for women from 11am to 12pm and from 5pm to 6pm. Women from all backgrounds can join these sessions by paying an annual fee of Rs6,716. Concessions are also available for female students, senior women, differently-abled women, BMC female employees, retired BMC female employees, and female municipal councilors, with an annual fee of Rs 4,586.

Adherence to specific rules and regulations is mandatory for all registered members, including submission of required documents, proof of age, BMC identification for employees and councilors, and disability certificates for differently-abled individuals. A responsible guardian must accompany members aged three to six years during pool visits, and strict punctuality is expected during designated time slots.

Failure to comply with regulations may lead to membership cancellation. Parents are required to provide a sworn affidavit for members aged seven to 16 years. This initiative promises to enhance Mumbai's leisure and fitness landscape, providing residents with convenient access to quality swimming facilities.