Mumbai News: Ram Navami Celebrations Draw Huge Crowds At Mumbadevi, Matunga; Rare Rituals, Devotional Stories Mark Festivities

Devotees gather at Sri Sankara Mattham in Matunga as special Ram Navami rituals are held and a 97-year-old devotee is honoured for lifelong devotion | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: Mumbai observed Ram Navami on Friday as historic religious hubs across the city overflowed with profound reverence. From the ancient stones of the Mumbadevi Temple to the cultural enclave of Matunga, the day was defined by grand rituals and extraordinary personal testimonies of lifelong devotion.

Grand rituals at Mumbadevi Temple

At the Mumbadevi Temple, the air grew thick with the scent of ceremonial incense and the rhythmic resonance of Vedic chants as the Shri Navchandi Mahayagya commenced. This sacred fire ritual, organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram, drew a distinguished gathering.

In attendance were the temple’s trustees, Mihir Mehta and Hemant Jadhav, alongside Sushma Badkar, representing Possible Charities, all observing the traditional offerings intended to bring peace and prosperity.

Record footfall and unique traditions in Matunga

In Matunga, two of the city’s most prominent spiritual centres reported record footfall. Sri Asthika Samaj: In a rare annual tradition, hundreds of devotees—ranging from young children to the elderly—were permitted to personally perform the Milk Abhishekam (ritual bathing) on the idols of Sri Ram and his consorts. The celebrations are set to culminate this evening with a vibrant street procession.

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Devotion honoured at Sri Sankara Mattham

Sri Sankara Mattham trustees held a special ceremony to honour K S Venkateswaran, a 97-year-old retired international banker. Despite decades of foreign postings, Venkateswaran has read the Sri Sundara Kandam daily for 82 years and writes "Sri Ram" 108 times every morning. He was felicitated as the oldest devotee to visit the Mattham this year.

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