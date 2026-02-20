Mumbai News: Quitting Tobacco Cuts Oral Cancer Risk By Upto 61 Per Cent, Finds Tata Memorial Centre Study

Researchers at Tata Memorial Centre reveal strong evidence that stopping tobacco use sharply lowers oral cancer risk across India | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 20: A new study by the Tata Memorial Centre has found strong evidence that quitting tobacco significantly reduces the risk of oral cancer, offering fresh hope for millions of users across India.

Study highlights long-term benefits of quitting tobacco

The research, conducted by the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology at Tata Memorial Centre and published in the International Journal of Cancer, highlights the long-term benefits of stopping both smoking and chewing tobacco in lowering the risk of buccal mucosa cancer (BMC), a common type of oral cancer.

The study found that individuals who quit smoking for 10 years experienced a 61 per cent reduction in oral cavity cancer risk compared to current smokers. Similarly, those who stopped chewing tobacco for 10 years showed a 42 per cent reduction in risk compared to current chewers.

Findings may strengthen tobacco control efforts

Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, said the findings could strengthen ongoing government tobacco cessation programmes and quitline services. He reiterated that tobacco chewing is the single most preventable cause of oral cancer, with more than 80 per cent of cases potentially preventable through effective tobacco control measures.

However, researchers emphasised that although quitting substantially lowers the risk, it does not bring it down to the level of people who have never used tobacco. This means that while cessation offers major health benefits, preventing the initiation of tobacco use remains the most effective strategy.

Importantly, the study is the first to demonstrate long-term cancer risk reduction specifically associated with quitting smokeless tobacco, a major public health concern in India.

India bears high oral cancer burden

India accounts for nearly one-third of global oral cancer cases, making it one of the highest-burden countries worldwide. Oral cancer ranks among the top three cancers among men in India and is also common among women.

Every year, approximately 141,342 new cases of oral cavity cancer are diagnosed in the country. Age-adjusted incidence rates range between 25 and 33 per 100,000 population in several Indian states.

The high consumption of smokeless tobacco and betel quid significantly contributes to this burden, and many cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, leading to high mortality and treatment challenges.

Study methodology and sample size

The study compared 2,320 histopathologically confirmed buccal mucosa cancer cases with 2,302 hospital visitors without BMC who served as controls. The research was conducted across five cancer hospitals located in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Barshi in Maharashtra, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

Data were collected through face-to-face interviews using structured, pre-tested questionnaires administered by trained interviewers. Participants provided detailed histories of tobacco use, duration of cessation, alcohol consumption, body mass index, diet, education, and other relevant factors.

Experts underline importance of cessation

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC, emphasised that tobacco use in any form is a strong risk factor for oral cancer and that cessation significantly reduces risk, as demonstrated by the study.

Dr Rajesh Dikshit, Director of the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology and author of the study, described the findings as the first strong evidence demonstrating the usefulness of tobacco cessation in reducing oral cancer risk among long-term users.

Lead author Dr Sharayu Mhatre said the results can be used in motivational counselling and future government guidelines, reinforcing that all forms of tobacco are harmful, but quitting leads to meaningful risk reduction.

What is tobacco cessation?

Tobacco cessation means completely stopping the use of tobacco products such as cigarettes, bidis, gutkha, khaini, and chewing tobacco. When a person quits, the body gradually begins to heal from tobacco-related damage. While the risk may not fully return to that of never users, quitting can cut cancer risk nearly in half over time.

