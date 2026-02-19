Mumbai News: BMC’s F South Ward Organises Cancer Screening Camps For Sanitation Workers With Tata Memorial Hospital

Sanitation workers undergo cancer screening and awareness sessions at a special health camp organised by BMC’s F South Ward in Mumbai | Pixabay (Representation Image)

Mumbai, Feb 19: Thousands of sanitation workers from the Solid Waste Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) work tirelessly to keep the city clean and beautiful.

Recognising the health risks associated with their demanding duties, the F South Ward of the civic body organised special cancer screening and awareness camps in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital.

Health risks faced by sanitation workers

Sanitation workers are routinely engaged in garbage collection, road sweeping, and the cleaning of drains and public toilets across Mumbai. In the course of their work, they are frequently exposed to dust, foul odours, and other hazardous elements.

Additionally, certain lifestyle factors, including tobacco and alcohol consumption, further increase their vulnerability to serious illnesses such as cancer, affecting not only their physical health but also their mental and family well-being.

Civic officials spearhead initiative

Taking proactive steps to safeguard workers’ health, Deputy Commissioner (Zone II) Prashant Sapkale and F South Ward Assistant Commissioner Vrushali Ingale spearheaded the initiative. The camps were conducted with the support of expert medical teams from the Cancer Prevention Department of Tata Memorial Hospital.

Screening and early detection measures

During the camps, comprehensive cancer screenings were carried out for employees and workers. Female workers received guidance on early detection of breast cancer, while cervical cancer screening was conducted using modern HPV self-sampling technology.

The programme also included awareness sessions on the harmful effects of tobacco and alcohol, along with professional counselling to help workers overcome addictions.

Also Watch:

Follow-up care and referrals

Workers requiring further evaluation were referred to the Cancer Prevention Department at Tata Memorial Hospital for additional investigation and follow-up treatment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/