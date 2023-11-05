 Mumbai News: Quick-Thinking Western Railway Motorman Prevents Suicide Attempt Near Kandivali Station
Mumbai News: Quick-Thinking Western Railway Motorman Prevents Suicide Attempt Near Kandivali Station

Authorities are currently searching for the elderly man involved in the incident.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
A vigilant Western Railway motorman saved the life of an elderly man who was attempting suicide by jumping in front of a local train near Kandivali station on Sunday. The incident occurred at approximately 9 AM as the train was ready to depart from Kandivali.

"The heroic motorman, operating a Churchgate to Borivali local train, spotted the elderly man perilously close to the tracks. With swift action, he halted the train just in time and promptly alerted the Train Manager " said an official.

"Simultaneously, another motorman who happened to be a passenger on the same train, along with the assistance of fellow passengers, rushed to the scene to assist the distressed individual. By the time they arrived, the elderly man had moved away from the tracks, averting the tragedy. After ensuring the man's safety and receiving clearance from the Train Manager, the motorman resumed the train's journey, approximately two minutes later," further added officials.

Authorities are currently searching for the elderly man involved in the incident. This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the critical role railway personnel and passengers can play in preventing tragic events and preserving lives.

