Mumbai news: QR codes for all housing projects from August 1

Mumbai: Starting August 1, all housing projects (registered in the recent past and in the future) will mandatorily have to display Quick Response (QR) codes along with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) registration number.

“All projects registered with us from March-end onwards have QR codes. Even the registration letter issued bears the code,” said a MahaRERA official.

QR code for old projects as well

MahaRERA has also provided codes for old projects registered with the regulator. The code will have to be prominently displayed right next to the MahaRERA number. This means, all advertisements and marketing related content floated around by developers in the public domain will have to display the same.

According to the official, this is one of the measures initiated by the housing regulator to make information more accessible to home buyers. There have been several instances wherein gullible purchasers do not verify the claims made by the developers and end up shelling out their life’s savings only to land in legal tangles.

With everyone having a smart phone in their pockets, a QR Code would enable quickly access to information. Otherwise, people either tend to forget due diligence of the project by accessing MahaRERA’s website or are unable to remember the project’s registration number. Having a QR Code will enable people to quickly scan and check the details.

On the regulator’s portal, details such as project’s name, developer’s name, project’s status, date of completion, modification in the approved plans, complaints against the project, ongoing litigations, approval status, total homes sold, brokers registered with the project, approved plan, total parking spots, project registration renewal etc. are available.

The potential home purchaser can also check if the developer has diligently updated the project’s information with MahaRERA every three months, which is mandatory.