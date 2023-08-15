Mumbai News: Proposal For Metro 4 & 4A Car Depot In A Week

Metro | File

A proposal to secure land for a car depot at Mogharpada in Thane for the crucial Metro Lines 4 and 4A, linking Central Mumbai with Thane, is set to be presented to the Cabinet within a week.

This is a significant update as Mumbai Metro 4 (Wadala – Ghatkopar - Thane - Kasarvadavali) and 4A (Kasarvadavali - Gaimukh) cannot be operationalised until the car shed is established. This facility requires 35 hectares of land that will accommodate stabling lines, a control centre, washing area and maintenance yard.

With a consensus achieved between the state government, locals of Mogharpada, off Ghodbunder Road, the project will gain momentum toward completion. Sources indicate that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the state government have adopted the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s land acquisition model, which involves returning a portion of the developed land to inhabitants.

“At Mogharpada, we classified the people into two groups, namely, land owners and others. The first will receive 22.5% in compensation while others will be eligible for 12.5%,” revealed a source.

In November 2022, MMRDA initiated a bid to seek infrastructure firms for the car depot construction project. Revised to 35 hectares from the previously proposed 41, the car depot plans encompass 16 stabling lines for 32 six-car trains and five inspection bay lines. The joint venture of SEW Infrastructure and Vishwa Samudra Engineering emerged as the lowest bidders, quoting Rs905.77 crore for the car depot’s creation.

The end-to-end stretch of both metro lines, altogether, spans 35.20 km, with Metro 4 covering 32.32 km and Metro 4A encompassing 2.88 km. Originally, planning to conduct the biggest car depot at this location, MMRDA revised its plans due to challenges in land acquisition.

Important points:

35.20km Length of the line

35 hectares Size of the car depot

16 Number of stabling

32 Six-car trains

5 Inspection bay lines

Rs905.77 crore Cost of the project

