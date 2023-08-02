Mumbai News: Police to Issue Summons To Accused Family Members After Ghatkopar Gynaecologist Alleges Sexual Assault On 11-Year-Old Daughter

Representative Image |

After a disturbing case in which a prominent gynaecologist and surgeon based in Ghatkopar alleged that her 11-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her in-laws and husband over several years, from 2014 to 2021, the police have now stated that they will be sending summon notices to all the accused, under section 41A of the CrPC.

The Free Press Journal was the first to report this matter on Saturday, after the complainant, aged 47, who runs her private clinic in Ghatkopar, approached the Tilak Nagar police on Wednesday night. She accused her daughter's grandmother, father, and aunt of sexually assaulting the minor girl since she was 2 and a half years old.

Summon to accused family members in a day or two

A senior official from Tilak Nagar police station revealed that the summon notice will be sent to all the accused family members in a day or two. The grandmother, who is the only accused currently present in Mumbai, is 79 years old, and the police have gathered her residential address details. The official said that the notice will be sent to her first, followed by the other two accused who are based abroad.

According to the victim's mother, the grandmother, now 79, stimulated the victim's genitals in the presence of the child’s aunt, mostly in her absence. She informed her husband about it, but he seemingly did not take any action.

Waited for daughter to be mentally stable: Mother

The mother stated that she waited for her daughter to be mentally stable as these incidents had caused her a lot of mental trauma.

The child's father is based in Singapore, her aunt is a professor in the United States, and her grandmother is a practicing gynaecologist obstetrician with her own clinic in Ghatkopar.

The FIR includes sections 354 (assault or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment), and 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

