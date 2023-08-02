Mumbai News: BEST Contract Workers Go On Flash Strike At Ghatkopar Depot; Visuals Surface

Visuals from the depot |

In a sudden move, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking) contract workers decided to go on a flash strike at Mumbai's Ghatkopar depot on Wednesday (August 2) morning. The flash strike took the commuters waiting for the bus by surprise as a long queue was seen waiting for the bus to arrive. However, as the bus arrived, the commuters were shocked to learn that the staff contractors had decided to go on a flash strike and that services will be affected. The strike is reportedly only limited to Ghatkopar, according to initial information.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decision to go on flash strike by BEST contract workers first took the commuters waiting for the bus by surprise. However, as it became clear that the services would be disrupted due to the flash strike, office goers who had turned up to travel to show to work, were left baffled.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is a civic transport and electricity supply body based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a public body.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)