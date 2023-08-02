 Mumbai News: BEST Contract Workers Go On Flash Strike At Ghatkopar Depot; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BEST Contract Workers Go On Flash Strike At Ghatkopar Depot; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: BEST Contract Workers Go On Flash Strike At Ghatkopar Depot; Visuals Surface

The strike is reportedly only limited to Ghatkopar, according to initial information.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Visuals from the depot |

In a sudden move, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking) contract workers decided to go on a flash strike at Mumbai's Ghatkopar depot on Wednesday (August 2) morning. The flash strike took the commuters waiting for the bus by surprise as a long queue was seen waiting for the bus to arrive. However, as the bus arrived, the commuters were shocked to learn that the staff contractors had decided to go on a flash strike and that services will be affected. The strike is reportedly only limited to Ghatkopar, according to initial information.

The decision to go on flash strike by BEST contract workers first took the commuters waiting for the bus by surprise. However, as it became clear that the services would be disrupted due to the flash strike, office goers who had turned up to travel to show to work, were left baffled.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is a civic transport and electricity supply body based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a public body.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andar Ki Baat: A Mystery In The Making

Andar Ki Baat: A Mystery In The Making

Mumbai News: BEST Contract Workers Go On Flash Strike At Ghatkopar Depot; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: BEST Contract Workers Go On Flash Strike At Ghatkopar Depot; Visuals Surface

Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Survivor Recalls Terrifying Ordeal Of How Incident Took...

Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Survivor Recalls Terrifying Ordeal Of How Incident Took...

Mumbai Crime: 3 Brothers Attacked, One Killed In Late-Night Altercation

Mumbai Crime: 3 Brothers Attacked, One Killed In Late-Night Altercation

Navi Mumbai: Protest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities By Kerala Assembly Speaker A N...

Navi Mumbai: Protest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities By Kerala Assembly Speaker A N...