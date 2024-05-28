Mumbai News: Police Receives Hoax Call To Blow Up Taj Hotel, Airport

Representational Image/Freepik

Mumbai Police on Monday morning received a distressing call where the caller said about bombs being planted at Taj Hotel and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Internal Airport.

Soon after the call, as per standard operating procedure, heavy deployment of police, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), sniffer dogs, Anti-Terrorism Squads were sent on both the spots to inspect the situation - as both place attracts large number of crowd - and to avoid any untoward incidents possible.

According to Worli police, for more than three to four hours, both spots were thoroughly examined but they didn’t find anything, declaring the call as a hoax, thereby registering a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown individual.

The call the police received was at 11 am where the caller, a man’s voice said, there are bombs at Taj Hotel and Mumbai’s Airport which will explode soon. During the preliminary investigation, police traced the call and its number which located the address in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday evening, police officials said that a team of police has been sent to Agra to further locate the individual who made the hoax call. The Worli police have registered the FIR under section 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 182 (providing false information) of the Indian Penal Code.