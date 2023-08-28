Mumbai News: Police Issued Look Out Circular For 20-Year-Old Man For Alleged Sexual Assault

IANS

The Cuffe Parade Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a 20-year-old man for filming a woman performing sexual act circulating her video. The FIR against the man was lodged by the police in late July, as reported by the Free Press Journal on July 30.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, the case revolves around the alleged sexual assault and subsequent viral sharing of a video involving the woman. The victim had reported the incident to the police after she came across the video.

According to the complainant, she had attended a friend's birthday celebration at Cuffe Parade in 2020 when she and the accused were aged 17. During the event, she encountered a boy who was acquainted with her friend. According to her statement, the boy coerced her into a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her. During this incident, the boy purportedly recorded a video without her consent.

Following the incident, the victim pursued further studies in London. Upon her return to India in July, she discovered that the video had been widely circulated on social media. Consequently, she reported the matter to the local police.

Currently, the accused young man is pursuing education in Australia. The police intend to conduct a more detailed inquiry into the matter, prompting the issuance of the Look Out Circular against him.

A police official confirmed the issuance of the Look Out Circular, which will trigger an alert to Mumbai Police whenever the individual arrives at any Indian airport.

The individual facing allegations hails from Breach Candy and is known to have attended a prestigious school in South Mumbai.

In accordance with the allegations, the police have registered a case under Sections 377 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, along with The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)