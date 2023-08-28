Bihar: Police Arrests Lawyer For Allegedly Raping Woman Who Was Earlier Sexually Assaulted By His Client

Representative image

Patna: The Patna police have arrested a lawyer on the charge of raping a widow, an official said. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Ranjan, an advocate in the Patna civil court. He came in contact with the victim during a rape case she had filed against her landlord Vishal Kumar. Rajesh Ranjan was the lawyer of Vishal.

The victim was living with her two minor kids in a rented house in Kadam Kuan locality in Patna and Vishal Kumar raped her in 2020.

The victim had registered an FIR against Vishal and the Patna police arrested him. He was sent to jail after court proceedings.

Ranjan was making efforts for his client's bail

Vishal Kumar’s lawyer Rajesh Ranjan was making efforts for his bail and trying to convince the victim who agreed. Following her statement, the accused Vishal Kumar got bail.

During the court case, Rajesh Ranjan came in contact with the victim and he also allegedly raped her. Following the incident, the victim registered an FIR against him in the Kadam Kuan police station. Based on her complaint, the Patna police investigated the matter and arrested the lawyer.