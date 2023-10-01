Mumbai News: Police Bust Child-Lifting Gang, Rescue 2-Year-Old

Representative Image

Police have rescued a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped last week and arrested five people in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

Salauddin Noor Mohammad Syed, Adil Saeed Khan, Irfan Furkan Khan, Tauqeer Iqbal Syed and Munna Haq Tahkeen Sheikh are suspected to be members of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang, the officials said.

With their arrest, the police are hoping to solve similar cases that took place in the recent past, the officials added.

The police will hold a press conference today in which they are expected to reveal further details about the gang, their modus operandi, etc, a source told The Free Press Journal.

According to the first information report, the complainant and his family are street dwellers who make a living selling toys.

On Tuesday, September 26, they were sleeping on the pavement near the Times of India bridge in Malad. The complainant woke up at 4.50am and found that his two-year-old daughter was missing. He, his wife and sister-in-law searched for the baby but could not find her.

The complainant then went to Kurar Police Station and reported the incident. The police registered a case of kidnapping against an unknown person.

On the basis of CCTV footage from the area and technical information, the police detained four people – Mohammad Syed, Saeed Khan, Furkan Khan and Iqbal Syed – for questioning.

They confessed to the kidnapping and led the police to Tahkeen Sheikh, who had the baby girl.

The police freed the baby from Tahkeen Sheikh and arrested him too.

The five accused were produced in local court, which sent them to police custody.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)