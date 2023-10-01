Tamil Nadu BJP Youth Member Pravin Raj Arrested For Posting 'Obscene Videos' Of Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi

Pravin Raj | Twitter

A Bharatiya Janata Party's functionary in Tamil Nadu was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly posting derogatory video about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Pravin Raj, who goes by the handle Sanghi Prince on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, posted about his arrest on social media.

Raj was taken into custody by the cyber crime police after a complaint was filed by Karur District Congress Committee, according to local reports. He was taken to Karur for police questioning.

Hailing from Rasipuram in Namakkal district, Raj has been a state executive committee member of the BJP's youth group. He also handles the group's social media. also held the position of social media in-charge for the youth group.

On X, he posted that the police arrived at his home at 2 am. When locals began taking videos and photos of them, the police threatened them, Raj alleged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jothimani, Karur Congress MP, said in an X post that Raj was arrested for editing and publishing "obscene videos" of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. She also said that while one should be critical of politicians, they should not post hateful comments about a brother and sister only because they have been involved in politics.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raj's arrest was criticised by BJP leaders who said accused the Stalin government of suppressing people who were critical of DMK or its allies.

Kanna Pandiyan SKP, BJP State Committe member, said, "Killings and robberies have increased everywhere in Tamil Nadu in the last two years and there is no way to stop them. ... @SanghiPrince I strongly condemn his arrest...!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)