Mumbai News: Police Arrests Man For Illegal Possession Of Weapons

The Andheri police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man for alleged illegal possession of arm and ammunition. Santosh Hemant Kumar, a resident of Borivali West, was found in possession of a pistol and cartridges besides several mobile phones and SIM cards.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near McDonald's located in the vicinity of the Andheri railway station at 9.55pm. Kumar along with three others arrived at the spot in a car and entered the restaurant. After frisking the quartet, cops found the pistol and cartridges in Kumar's possession while the remaining three carried no illegal weapon.

A case has been filed against him under sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act as well as provisions 135 and 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

