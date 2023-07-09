Mumbai News: Police Arrest Security Guard For Molesting Teen

Representative pic

Police in Oshiwara have arrested the security guard of a housing society for molesting an 18-year-old girl.

According to the police, the girl’s parents went to their village in Kolhapur on Thursday and she was alone at home. At 11.30pm, the accused, Rajeev Kumar Yadav, came to the house to hand over the keys of the family car.

Yadav tried to enter the flat, but the teen did not allow him in. He then allegedly molested her and ran away.

The victim told the people of the society about Yadav. The society’s members informed the police.

The police arrested the accused within a few hours.

The accused was presented in court the next day and was granted bail, an official said.