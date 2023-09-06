Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man For Conning Businessman Of ₹48 Lakh

Representational photo |

Juhu Police has arrested a prime accused in a Rs 48.60 lakh cheating case. The accused acquired the money on the pretext of getting a contract worth Rs 32.50 crore from a businessman.

The accused Abhishek Kumar Ajay Nigam had lured the businessman into getting him a contract for making benches in a government school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He has been arrested by the police. Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Tiwari, Vivek Jaiswal and Anjal Gupta are four co-accused with him in these crimes and the police are now searching for them.

According to information received from the Juhu Police, the 40-year-old complainant is a businessman and has an office at Lakshmi Industrial Estate in Andheri. Since 1967, the company has been receiving bulk orders for furniture through tenders and also doing retail sales. His businessman friend Kapil Dev from Delhi told him that there is need of wooden benches for the schools located at Principal Secretary, Basic Education, Secretariat, Panchmatal, Hargatganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Dev said that a tender of 16 crores will be issued for each district. Sanjay Singh will help him for that. He had given his mobile number stating that he was working as a liaison officer in Uttar Pradesh. He had given his mobile number stating that he was working as a liaison officer in Uttar Pradesh. So he contacted Sanjay Singh and gave him Dev's reference. He had met Sanjay in Juhu in September last year. At this time, they had a detailed discussion about the tender of school benches.Sanjay Tiwari was with Sanjay Singh in this meeting. He had identified himself as the Deputy Director of Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Both of them had assured to place an order of Rs 32.50 crore to the complainant's company. For this he had taken an advance of Rs 13.6 from him. After that, Rs 36.60 lakhs were taken from him in installments for other work.

Thus, he had paid them Rs 48.66 lakh through cash and cheque. He had gone to Uttar Pradesh for this work. There he was introduced to Vivek and Anjal. He had tried to gain their trust by showing a bogus letter that his company had received an order.

But he did not get the order within the given time frame. All four of them were avoiding the complainant by giving various reasons. In the month of March, he had sent one of his colleagues to the concerned office for investigation.

At this time, he realised that no officer named Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Tiwari was working there. So he himself went there and went to the concerned office and showed the documents given to him to the officials present there. At this time these officials told him that all those documents are bogus. As soon as this situation came to light, he started demanding their money from them.

After this, the complainant filed a complaint with the Juhu Police. After investigating the complaint, the police registered a case against all the four accused for defrauding a businessman by making fake documents and embezzling Rs 48.66 lakh.

As soon as the case was registered, the police started searching for the absconding accused. Abhishek Kumar Nigam was detained by the police for questioning. As soon as the investigation revealed his involvement in these crimes, he was arrested by the police.

Investigation revealed that Sanjay Singh had perpetrated this fraud by pretending to be a government official. He was assisted by Sanjay Tiwari and Anjal Gupta.

