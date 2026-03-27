Mumbai News: Pet Owners To Protest BBRT’s ‘No Pets’ Rule At Bandra Bandstand On March 28, Demand Public Access Rights

Pet owners plan gathering at Bandra Bandstand to oppose ‘No Pets’ rule and reclaim public space | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 27: Hundreds of pet parents from across the city are preparing to gather at Bandra Bandstand on Saturday to protest against the ‘No Pets’ rule enforced by the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT) at the public space. Animal rights activists have claimed that the residents’ association's rule is discriminatory and legally baseless.

Protest planned amid growing tensions

The planned demonstration comes after weeks of growing friction in the upscale suburb over restrictions on bringing pets to the promenade area.

Animal welfare activist Shiraz Ahmad, who is the founder-director of Humanity World Foundation and has organised the gathering, highlighted that while BBRT has been authorised to manage only a small garden on the promenade, they enforce their rules along the entire stretch.

Allegations of harassment and overreach

Ahmad alleged that BBRT’s rules have made it nearly impossible for residents to walk their pets without facing harassment or vigilante-style enforcement from security guards hired by the trust.

To protest against the rules and request that the BMC ensure that BBRT cannot enforce its rule in a public place, animal lovers and pet owners, accompanied by their pets, will visit Bandra Bandstand at 5 pm on Saturday, March 28, in a symbolic reclaiming of the public property.

BMC removes alleged illegal signboards

This standoff follows a significant crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just last week. Following Ahmad's complaint, civic officials from the H-West ward office removed several illegal banners and signboards allegedly erected by the BBRT along the promenade.

The banners claimed that individuals caught feeding stray animals or birds would be fined heavily by the BMC. They prominently featured the official logos of the BMC and Swachh Bharat Mission, misleading the public into believing the rules were official state mandates.

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Activists stress public access to open spaces

“Public promenades like Bandstand are essential green spaces for domestic animals in a city already starved for open areas. These public spaces are for everyone, and any rule governing their use must be vetted and approved by the municipal body, not by a private trust. Therefore, we want to take our pets to Bandstand to imply that these spaces are as much for the animals as for humans,” said Ahmad.

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