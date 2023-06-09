Mumbai News: Personnel Of Central Railway RPF Saved Lives Of 16 Persons In May Under Mission 'Jeevan Rakshak' | Twitter

In a remarkable display of dedication and bravery, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Central Railway's "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" saved the lives of 16 individuals during the month of May-2023. These unsung heroes, responsible for safeguarding railway properties and ensuring passenger safety, went above and beyond their duties, often risking their own lives.

"The commendable efforts of the RPF personnel spanned across different divisions within Central Railway. In the Mumbai Division, they successfully rescued three individuals from imminent danger. In the Bhusaval Division, their quick response and vigilance led to the saving of six lives. Similarly, in the Nagpur Division, they intervened in six cases, ensuring the safety of passengers" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Solapur Division Saw One Incident

Additionally, the Solapur Division reported one life-saving incident, while no cases were reported in the Pune Division.

"These courageous RPF officers have proven themselves to be more than just protectors of railway properties. With their constant vigilance, they have taken on various roles, including rescuing runaway children, retrieving lost luggage, and even combatting the narcotics trade within the railways" said Dr Manaspure.

"The RPF personnel have exhibited exceptional alertness, often rescuing passengers who found themselves in perilous situations due to negligence while boarding or alighting running trains. They have also played a vital role in preventing suicides, offering support and assistance to individuals facing personal struggles. Their selfless acts of bravery have brought immeasurable jubilation, happiness, and gratitude from those whose lives they have saved" he further added.

RPF 'Mission Jeevan Rakshak'

The Central Railway RPF's "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" has not only served as a lifeline for those in distress but also as a shining example of humanity and dedication. The unwavering commitment of these officers to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers deserves immense appreciation and recognition.

"As the month of May draws to a close, the Central Railway RPF personnel can proudly reflect on their invaluable contribution in saving lives and making a positive impact on the communities they serve. Their efforts serve as a reminder that acts of compassion and heroism can bring hope and restore faith in humanity, even in the face of adversity" said an official of CR.