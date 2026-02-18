Mumbai News: Patients Travel 15 Km As CT Scan Machine Remains Non-Functional At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital

Patients Travel 15 Km As CT Scan Machine Remains Non-Functional At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old patient from Jogeshwari with a forearm injury had to travel nearly 15 km to Dr R N Cooper Hospital after the CT scan machine at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari remained non-functional for the past week.

Patients Sent Elsewhere

Like him, several patients requiring CT scans have been referred to either Dr R N Cooper Hospital or V N Desai Hospital for diagnostic imaging.

Staff Face Inconvenience

The situation has caused inconvenience not only to patients but also to hospital staff, who are required to accompany patients during these referrals.

CT Scan Crucial

A functional CT scan machine is crucial at a high-volume facility such as Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital. Trauma centres depend on rapid imaging to assess head injuries, internal bleeding, fractures, and organ damage in emergency cases. In accident and assault cases, timely CT scans enable doctors to take swift, life-saving decisions, determine the need for surgery, and prevent complications.

Impact On Outcomes

Any delay in access to CT imaging can significantly impact patient outcomes, particularly in critical trauma cases where every minute counts. The trauma centre handles around 500 or more patients daily, serving as a major emergency and trauma facility for Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Technical Fault Identified

According to the hospital administration, the CT scan machine developed a major technical fault last week and its UPS needs to be replaced.

Repairs Underway

Dr Hanumant Waikule, Medical Superintendent of Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, said that an engineer from the equipment provider inspected the machine and confirmed that the UPS must be changed. “The repair work is underway, and we expect the machine to be operational within a week,” he said.

Hospital Denies Disruption

However, Dr Waikule maintained that the breakdown has not affected patient care or the overall functioning of the hospital. “I have instructed that patients should be admitted as required. A CT scan is not necessary in every case. When it is required, patients are referred to Cooper Hospital or V N Desai Hospital, where the procedure is conducted at rates decided by the BMC. Patients are accompanied by a doctor and hospital staff for the CT scan,” he said.

MRI Facility Functional

He added that the hospital’s MRI facility remains functional and is being used whenever required.

