 Mumbai News: Passenger Found Seriously Injured On Borivali-Dahisar Tracks; Fall From Train Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Passenger Found Seriously Injured On Borivali-Dahisar Tracks; Fall From Train Suspected

Mumbai News: Passenger Found Seriously Injured On Borivali-Dahisar Tracks; Fall From Train Suspected

According to sources, the incident occurred around 12:20 pm when a motorman spotted the injured man lying near the tracks and immediately alerted the railway authorities. Railway officials, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and emergency staff, promptly reached the spot and rushed the injured person to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train | Representational Image

A middle-aged passenger was found seriously injured on the railway tracks between Borivali and Dahisar stations on the Western Railway line on Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary reports suggest that the individual may have fallen from a moving local train, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 12:20 pm when a motorman spotted the injured man lying near the tracks and immediately alerted the railway authorities. Railway officials, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and emergency staff, promptly reached the spot and rushed the injured person to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

The victim has been identified as Salim Valla, estimated to be between 55 and 60 years old. He was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state, and doctors are monitoring his condition. Due to his current medical state, the circumstances leading to his injury remain unclear.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Three In Nagaland For Kidnapping Businessman, ₹1.5 Crore Ransom Demand
article-image

Officials from the Borivali Government Railway Police said they are investigating whether the man fell from a moving train or was injured while attempting to cross the tracks. They added that a clearer picture is expected to emerge once the passenger regains consciousness and is able to provide a statement.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights

This incident once again highlights the risks and challenges faced by commuters on Mumbai's suburban railway network. On Monday, 10 passengers were injured and 4 died after falling from a moving train near Mumbra on the Central line.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army...

VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army...

Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges...

Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...