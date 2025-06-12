Mumbai News: Passenger Found Seriously Injured On Borivali-Dahisar Tracks; Fall From Train Suspected

Mumbai Local Train | Representational Image

A middle-aged passenger was found seriously injured on the railway tracks between Borivali and Dahisar stations on the Western Railway line on Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary reports suggest that the individual may have fallen from a moving local train, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 12:20 pm when a motorman spotted the injured man lying near the tracks and immediately alerted the railway authorities. Railway officials, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and emergency staff, promptly reached the spot and rushed the injured person to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

The victim has been identified as Salim Valla, estimated to be between 55 and 60 years old. He was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state, and doctors are monitoring his condition. Due to his current medical state, the circumstances leading to his injury remain unclear.

Officials from the Borivali Government Railway Police said they are investigating whether the man fell from a moving train or was injured while attempting to cross the tracks. They added that a clearer picture is expected to emerge once the passenger regains consciousness and is able to provide a statement.

This incident once again highlights the risks and challenges faced by commuters on Mumbai's suburban railway network. On Monday, 10 passengers were injured and 4 died after falling from a moving train near Mumbra on the Central line.