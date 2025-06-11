Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Three In Nagaland For Kidnapping Businessman, ₹1.5 Crore Ransom Demand

File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three individuals from Nagaland in connection with the kidnapping of a Mumbai-based businessman and demanding ₹1.5 crore in ransom. Based on technical clues and surveillance, the accused were tracked to Nagaland and apprehended. They are being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

According to Crime Branch officials, the victim’s family recently reported that a member of their household had been abducted and that the kidnappers were demanding ₹1.5 crore for his release. Upon receiving the complaint, Crime Branch units launched an investigation and traced the ransom calls to a mobile number registered in Nagaland.

A special team was dispatched to the northeastern state, where the suspects were located and taken into custody. Tension reportedly rose in the local area following the arrests, prompting police to swiftly transport the accused to the airport to avoid any law and order issues.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that the kidnapped businessman had allegedly defrauded them of ₹25 lakh in a business deal. They also stated that they had filed a complaint against him with the local police in Nagaland regarding the alleged fraud. The Mumbai Police is continuing its investigation to verify the extortion motive, the legitimacy of the accused's claims, and to determine whether more individuals are involved.