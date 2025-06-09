Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Official Confirmation Of Alleged Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar’s Arrest In Canada

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fugitive Accused Zeeshan Akthar |

Mumbai: Four days after reports emerged of Zeeshan Akhtar, a key accused in the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, being arrested by Surrey Police in Canada, the Mumbai Crime Branch has still not received any official confirmation of the arrest.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch stated that despite media reports and widespread speculation, they have not received any verified communication from either Canadian authorities or central investigative agencies in India regarding Akhtar's arrest.

“We are actively seeking information through all official channels, including central agencies like the CBI, but so far there is no clarity,” the officer added.

The uncertainty remains over whether Akhtar has been arrested in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder or under a separate case registered by Punjab Police. Efforts to confirm the arrest through diplomatic and investigative channels, including Interpol, have also yielded no results yet.

A Red Corner Notice had already been issued against Akhtar, who had fled India shortly after Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024. Investigations revealed he had received help escaping the country from Pakistani underworld figure Shehzad Bhatti, a key member of the Farooq Khokhar gang.

Sources confirmed that Indian agencies are in continuous touch with Interpol and foreign counterparts, but there has been no official word from the Government of India, CBI, or Canadian authorities on Akhtar’s detention.

“If the arrest has indeed taken place, why hasn’t any formal communication been sent to us? That remains a critical question,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

Until a formal confirmation is received, the status of Zeeshan Akhtar’s arrest remains in doubt, prolonging the suspense in one of Mumbai’s most high-profile political murder investigations.