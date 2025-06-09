 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Official Confirmation Of Alleged Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar’s Arrest In Canada
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Official Confirmation Of Alleged Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar’s Arrest In Canada

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Official Confirmation Of Alleged Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar’s Arrest In Canada

Four days after reports emerged of Zeeshan Akhtar, a key accused in the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, being arrested by Surrey Police in Canada, the Mumbai Crime Branch has still not received any official confirmation of the arrest.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fugitive Accused Zeeshan Akthar |

Mumbai: Four days after reports emerged of Zeeshan Akhtar, a key accused in the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, being arrested by Surrey Police in Canada, the Mumbai Crime Branch has still not received any official confirmation of the arrest.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch stated that despite media reports and widespread speculation, they have not received any verified communication from either Canadian authorities or central investigative agencies in India regarding Akhtar's arrest.

“We are actively seeking information through all official channels, including central agencies like the CBI, but so far there is no clarity,” the officer added.

The uncertainty remains over whether Akhtar has been arrested in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder or under a separate case registered by Punjab Police. Efforts to confirm the arrest through diplomatic and investigative channels, including Interpol, have also yielded no results yet.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

A Red Corner Notice had already been issued against Akhtar, who had fled India shortly after Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024. Investigations revealed he had received help escaping the country from Pakistani underworld figure Shehzad Bhatti, a key member of the Farooq Khokhar gang.

Sources confirmed that Indian agencies are in continuous touch with Interpol and foreign counterparts, but there has been no official word from the Government of India, CBI, or Canadian authorities on Akhtar’s detention.

“If the arrest has indeed taken place, why hasn’t any formal communication been sent to us? That remains a critical question,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Zeeshan Akhtar, Alleged Mastermind, Arrested In Canada; Mumbai Police...
article-image

Until a formal confirmation is received, the status of Zeeshan Akhtar’s arrest remains in doubt, prolonging the suspense in one of Mumbai’s most high-profile political murder investigations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise