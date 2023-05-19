Mumbai Power Outage: Technical Glitch Causes Disruption in Multiple Areas, Including Upscale Localities

Mumbai News: Parts of city, including posh localities, see power outage due to technical snag | File/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Amidst the scorching heat, many localities across Mumbai have been facing power outages on May 19 which has irked the citizens. Many took to Twitter asking authorities the reason for the power cuts in the midst of a hot summer afternoon. The reason of these power outages seem to be a technical snag in the transformer.

Twitter users share complaints

A Twitter user complained saying, "What's happening Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport? Multiple power outages each lasting many hours in Mumbai? No information on the solution."

While another user stated they had been facing power failure since last night at 22, Bhulabhai Desai road, Mumbai. "Can I know the fault please, as the weather is extremely hot we can not manage without electricity for [over] 3 hours," they wrote.

#MumbaiPowerCut

What's happening Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport #BEST?



Multiple power outages each lasting many hours in Mumbai? No information on the solution. — SG (@Shammik) May 19, 2023

Sir

From last night power failure at 22 , Bhula bhai desai road mumbai 26.

Can i know the mager fault please, as the weather is extremely hot we can not manage with electricity for 3 hours — Naina Pardeshi (@NainaPardeshi3) May 19, 2023

An author, Sanjay Jogani, wrote, "Power cut in South Mumbai for the last 3 hours. Seek immediate help. BEST, please, update the action taken." He followed up saying that Kemps Corner, Bomanju Patit Road, Parsi General Hospital, Warden Road, Peddar road and Oomer Park areas were affected with power outage.

Power cut in South Mumbai for the last 3 hours. Seek immediate help. @myBESTElectric pls update the action taken.#nopower #powercut #southmumbai @MSEDCL — Author Sanjay K Jogani (@sanjay_1210) May 19, 2023

While another user wrote, "Main board line not being answered. Your PRO numbers disconnected. South Mumbai electric fault complaint lines are not being answered. Is your contact info on your website completely wrong We are without power for 3rd time in 24 hrs."

@myBESTElectric Main board line not being answered.

Your PRO numbers disconnected.

South Mumbai electric fault complaint lines are not being answered.

Is your contact info on your website completely wrong

We are without power for 3rd time in 24 hrs.@mybmcWardD @IqbalSinghChah2 pic.twitter.com/AOnWOowfnu — Gaurav Chand (@gauravchand) May 19, 2023

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah also voiced his concern with a humourous spin; he said, "3 power cuts in a span of two hours. Mumbai is not upgrading...it's buffering."

3 power cuts in a span of two hours. Mumbai is not upgrading...it's buffering. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) May 19, 2023

Transformer failure causes power outages

According to the information received, two transformers failure has led to power outage in the localities. The officials said that the situation has become more critical than it was last night and added that a cable fault was noticed too at Haji Ali junction due to Sea-Link work.

The officials said that the team has been working on the repair over the night and part of it is still underway and that power will be restored within some time.

Load Shedding in affluent neighbourhoods of Bandra, Khar

Recently, posh localities of Bandra and Khar had witnessed power outages due to snag in power distribution system. Adani Electricity had promptly restored power for many customers then.