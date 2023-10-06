Mumbai News: Panel On Kunbi To Visit Marathwada From October 11 | representative pic/ PTI

Mumbai: Even as Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil is touring across the state meeting fellow activists, the government committee to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas has released a schedule for its tour of the Marathwada region.

Appeal for people to present old records

The committee will begin touring Marathwada region starting October 11 and hold meetings in each district of the region. It has also appealed to the people to present the old records showing they belong to the Maratha caste, a CMO release said on Friday.

The divisional commissioners have been communicated the schedule of the committee tour that will be conducted between October 11 and 23, the press release said adding that the first meeting of the committee under Justice (rtd) Sandeep Shinde and the other members, will be held at 11am at the Divisional Commissioner's office at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Rest of the meetings will be held at respective district collectorates starting 11am. The schedule of the meetings is as follows: Jalna October 12, Parbhani October 16, Hingoli October 17, Nanded October 18, Latur October 21, Dharashiv October 22 and Beed October 23.

