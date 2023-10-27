Mumbai News: Overcrowding At WR Stations Amid Ongoing Khar-Goregaon 6th Line Work

FPJ

In the weeks ahead, commuters on the Western Railway are bracing for challenging travel conditions due to the ongoing construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations. This massive infrastructure project has led to the cancellation of hundreds of local train services, causing significant disruptions and overcrowding at crucial stations such as Borivali, Andheri, and Dadar and Bandra.

Over 500 security personnel deployed to manage crowd

On Friday, the situation escalated as numerous local train services were canceled, exacerbating platform overcrowding. However, railway authorities have taken measures to address this issue. Over 500 security personnel, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), have been deployed at key stations to manage the crowds and continuous announcements are being made to keep passengers informed.

"To ensure passenger safety, extensive security arrangements have been put in place. RPF staff have been reassigned from non-sensitive areas to regulate crowds on platforms and foot overbridges, working closely with the GRP to prevent any potential stampede-like situations," said an official of WR.

"A total of 359 RPF officers and staff, along with 178 GRP personnel, are working around the clock to manage crowds at platforms and foot overbridges. Additionally, RPF staff is guarding stabled rakes in the yards to maintain safety. RPF post-in-charges are stationed at platform areas to monitor passenger crowds and coordinate security efforts with the GRP, local police, and railway administration," he said.

"Apart from that in a proactive move to prevent rumors that could lead to dangerous situations, plainclothes personnel have been deployed to keep an eye on any potential rumor mongering. Passengers are regularly updated through announcements regarding the cancellation of train services. CCTV monitoring is in place, overseen by skilled staff and officers, with a special focus on crowded areas such as concourses and platforms" further added officials.

"As construction work continues on the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations, Western Railway is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its passengers during this challenging period. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated on service announcements," said officials.

Details of number of trains to be cancelled

The Western Railway operates 1394 services normally on weekdays, serving an average of around 30 lakh passengers who rely on these local trains daily. Out of 1394 local services on Friday, 256 local train services were cancelled. As per plan over 250 local train services were also cancelled on October 28, 230 local train services on October 29, and 316 local train services from October 30 to November 3rd. Additionally, on November 4, 93 local train services, and on November 5, 110 local train services of the Western line will be canceled due to ongoing work on the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon.

