 Mumbai News: Over 280 Illegal Structures Demolished In Malwani Mangrove Zone Crackdown
Mumbai News: Over 280 Illegal Structures Demolished In Malwani Mangrove Zone Crackdown

The Mumbai Suburban Collectorate's demolition drive on November 3-4 removed over 280 illegal structures from protected mangrove land, reclaiming 10,000 square metres and addressing unauthorized constructions near Ali Lake to preserve the ecological environment.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Mumbai: In a major operation against encroachments, the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate conducted a large-scale demolition drive in Malwani on November 3 and 4, clearing more than 280 illegal structures built on protected mangrove land. The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to preserve the city’s fragile mangrove ecosystem and reclaim government-owned land from unlawful occupation.

According to a press statement issued by the suburban collectorate, the operation cleared nearly 10,000 square metres of land near Survey Nos. 2670 and 1916. Officials found that encroachers had not only constructed unauthorised buildings but also carried out landfill and tree-cutting activities close to the mangrove zone. Encroachments around the Ali Lake area were also removed, helping restore the area’s natural surroundings.

The authorities expressed concern over the recurring trend of illegal settlements, noting that many encroachers expect free housing under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, according to report by HT. In light of this, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO Mahendra Kalyankar and suburban collector Saurabh Katiyar instructed officials to initiate criminal action against those responsible for encroachment.

The drive was led by Additional District Collector (Encroachment and Eviction) for Western Suburbs, Ganesh Misal, and Acting Deputy District Collector (Encroachment and Eviction) for Malad, Vinayak Padvi. The team received support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Malvani Police Station. Officials said several of the demolished structures were not temporary shanties but permanent two- and three-storey buildings.

The state government clarified that slum dwellers living in huts constructed before the year 2000 will be protected. For the first time, satellite imagery was used to identify unprotected encroachments and guide the demolition plan. The administration has warned that any re-encroachment will be swiftly detected using technology and removed, with offenders held accountable for damages.

