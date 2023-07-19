Mumbai News: Ornaments Stolen From Heart Patient At Andheri Hospital, Family Dials Cops |

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police have registered a case of theft of a mangalsutra and a gold ring from a senior citizen admitted to Brahma Kumari Global Hospital (BSES MG) in Andheri.

As per the complaint, Kalavati Yadav, 60, was admitted to hospital on July 11 with breathing difficulties. The doctor suggested conducting an ECG and the hospital staff escorted Yadav to the casualty ward as her family waited outside. After the ECG, the doctor instructed that she be admitted to the ICU.

A nurse subsequently handed over Yadav’s clothes and ornaments (a gold ring, earrings, a nose ring, pair of silver anklets) to her husband, who noticed that the gold mangalsutra and a ring were missing. He asked the nurse about it but was told there was nothing else.

CCTV Footage Showed Nurse Behind A Curtain With Ornaments

The family then approached the hospital administration and reviewed the CCTV footage that showed a nurse who remained behind a curtain with Yadav for some time. The hospital assured the family that the matter would be investigated and an update would be provided within two to three days.

Yadav’s son Santosh Kumar said that the hospital told the family that they questioned everyone involved and that the ornaments weren’t stolen. “They said we can file a case if we wanted to,” he said.

This newspaper attempted to contact the hospital many times and directly approached the administrator but received no response and encountered various excuses.

