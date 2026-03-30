Mumbai News: Opposition Walks Out Of BMC House Alleging Disrespect To Leader Kishori Pednekar By Ruling Mahayuti

Opposition corporators stage a walkout from BMC house after row over alleged disrespect to leader Kishori Pednekar | File Photo

Mumbai, March 30: The Opposition parties walked out of the civic house on Monday, alleging that Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar was disrespected by the BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti alliance in the meeting held in Mayor Ritu Tawde's cabin on Monday.

Allegations raised in general body meeting

Speaking in the general body meeting at the BMC headquarters, Pednekar said she was disrespected during a meeting called by the Mayor. She said, "I was invited to the mayor’s cabin but was asked to wait in the antechamber before the meeting even began, as the mayor and alliance leader Amey Ghole wanted to discuss another issue." Pednekar told the house that the Opposition Leader’s post deserves respect and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Ruling alliance responds

However, Ghole clarified that he needed to discuss development work in his party corporators’ wards with the mayor and had requested Pednekar to wait in the antechamber for a few minutes. "She initially agreed but then walked out of the cabin," he added.

Adjournment motion and walkout

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse moved an adjournment motion, which was supported by Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi.

In protest, opposition parties including Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Congress, MNS, and AIMIM staged a walkout from the civic house. The adjournment motion was rejected by Tawde after a vote, with the ruling alliance securing the majority.

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Mayor’s clarification

Speaking to the media, Tawde said, "After I was elected as mayor, during my first speech, opposition corporators made disrespectful remarks about me. I took it sportingly and ignored them. During today's meeting, I requested Pednekar to wait in my antechamber as we (Ghole) needed to discuss matters related to the Mahayuti alliance. There was no disrespect to her."

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