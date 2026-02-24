Mumbai Health Crisis: Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar Flags Security Gaps And Lack Of Spending Transparency At Rajawadi Hospital

Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar inspects Rajawadi Hospital facilities in Ghatkopar amid safety and accountability concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: Raising concerns over security lapses and lack of transparency in health expenditure, Municipal Corporation Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday questioned the functioning of Rajawadi Hospital following her visit to the civic-run facility in Ghatkopar.

During her inspection, Pednekar stressed the need to strengthen security arrangements, stating that existing measures were inadequate to ensure the safety of patients and their relatives. “The number of security guards must be increased. Patient and visitor safety cannot be compromised,” she said.

Demand for transparency in health spending

She also sought greater transparency in the health department’s expenditure, demanding clarity on the allocation and utilisation of funds for municipal healthcare services. “There must be accountability in how public money is spent,” she emphasised.

Mayor’s recent inspection

Interestingly, newly elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde had conducted a surprise inspection of the same hospital on Saturday to review its functioning, cleanliness and patient services. Expressing dissatisfaction over complaints of medicine shortages, she examined records related to the supply and distribution of medicines and vaccines.

Two days after the Mayor’s visit, the Opposition leader visited the hospital. While appreciating the efforts of doctors and nursing staff for working diligently despite operational challenges, Pednekar said the administration must ensure the hospital is better equipped and more efficient to prevent inconvenience or neglect of patients.

Opposition to privatisation

Reiterating her stand against the possible privatisation of civic hospitals, she said, “Municipal hospitals should not be privatised. While facilities can be upgraded to match private standards, complete privatisation will not be accepted.”

She also criticised the ruling authorities over the discontinuation of certain government schemes. “Those who introduced these schemes must explain why they are being shut down. Announcing them with promises and later withdrawing them is not right,” she said.

